Some hotels slash rates amid sluggish tourist season

Some hotels slash rates amid sluggish tourist season

ISTANBUL
Some hotels slash rates amid sluggish tourist season

Some hotels in Türkiye’s popular holiday destinations have slashed their prices by up to 50 percent as occupancy rates remain low during what is supposed to be a peak tourist season.

Hoteliers say they need to offer large discounts despite the high costs of running their businesses to stay afloat.

They are hoping to return to regular rates, saying that those discounts will probably be offered only for two weeks.

Prices normally go up during the peak season, including July and August, but this time around hotels are experiencing fewer visitors, said Hamit Kuk, an adviser at the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

“That is why hotels are offering those discounts. Travel agencies talk with hoteliers and decide how much discount should be offered to attract tourists, depending on the occupancy rate,” Kuk said. “The higher the occupancy rate, the higher the discount.”

Hotels and travel agencies widely use social media platforms to advertise their offers.

Representatives from the tourism industry, however, voiced pessimism that those discounts may not be enough to boost hotel occupancy rates. Lower prices offered by hotels only provide a temporary solution since they will last only for two weeks at most, they noted.

Discounts may continue well into August if they prove popular among holidaymakers, they said.

Hotel prices went up due to inflation and rising costs, but at the start of the tourism season, some hotels set “exorbitant prices,” according to Kuk.

The occupancy rate is presently at around 60 to 70 percent, he said.

“Holidaymakers are already convinced that prices are too high. Discounts will probably not help hotels lure more visitors this season…They [hotels] should have “consumer-friendly prices” next year,” Kuk said.

Some hoteliers are still hopeful that customers will keep coming even though prices are high, he added. “That’s why the discount period is short.”

For instance, staying at a hotel for 4 days in the popular resort town of Kemer for two people would previously cost 18,000 Turkish Liras. But after hotels started to offer discounts the price declined to 12,600 liras.

In another tourist destination Marmaris, a hotel slashed its price from 46,000 liras to 31,400 liras.

Hoteliers are cutting prices even though it means they will make losses, said Mehmet İşler, the president of the Aegean Touristic Enterprises and Accommodations Association (ETİK).

Euro 2024, the upcoming Olympics in Paris, the decline in the purchasing power of local tourists and Airbnb-like short-rentals to holidaymakers are all impacting the occupation rates, according to İşler.

“We are only trying to survive,” he said, adding that high hotel prices result from rising costs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says federal solution not possible for Cyprus

Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

    Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

  2. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  3. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  4. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  5. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Recommended
Moodys upgrades Türkiyes ratings, maintains positive outlook

Moody's upgrades Türkiye's ratings, maintains positive outlook
Turkish Airlines says operations back to normal amid global outage

Turkish Airlines says operations back to normal amid global outage
Global technology outage disrupts flights, banks and hospitals around the world

Global technology outage disrupts flights, banks and hospitals around the world
Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline

Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline
Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA

Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA
US streaming companies team up to catch their rival Netflix

US streaming companies team up to catch their rival Netflix
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿