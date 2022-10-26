Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

ANKARA
Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

Foreign athletes, farmers and researchers will be able to work in Türkiye for a determined period without a need to obtain a work permit, Labor and Social Security Ministry has announced.

The employment regulation aiming to facilitate foreigners to work in Türkiye without a work permit has come into force.

Foreigners who will work in seasonal agriculture and animal husbandry will benefit from an exemption for up to six months, while foreign athletes will be able to perform their occupations until the end of their work contracts.

Foreign people who study at a university, public institutions and organizations for research or to increase their knowledge and experience will have a two-year exemption, limited to the education period.

Foreigners who will do an internship under student exchange programs will be able to work for up to four months, while this period is limited to a month for foreigners who will work within the scope of scientific, cultural and artistic activities.

Foreign people assigned to programs or projects carried out within the scope of the Türkiye-European Union Financial Cooperation Programs will also be able to benefit from the regulation during their duties.

Those residing abroad and reported as having Turkish origin by the interior or foreign ministries will be able to work in Türkiye for up to three months without a permit.

People who will work in fairs and circuses that operate outside the borders of certified tourism enterprises will benefit from the exemption for up to six months.

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan, King Charles III talk over phone

President Erdoğan, King Charles III talk over phone
MOST POPULAR

  1. Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

    Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

  2. Erdoğan attends opening of Zangilan airport in Azerbaijan

    Erdoğan attends opening of Zangilan airport in Azerbaijan

  3. Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

  4. Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

    Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

  5. IHG announces new hotel signings in Türkiye

    IHG announces new hotel signings in Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye, Libya sign defense deals

Türkiye, Libya sign defense deals
Türkiye to witness meteor showers for three months

Türkiye to witness meteor showers for three months
University building collapses due to nearby construction

University building collapses due to nearby construction
Time to get flu shots as influenza stronger now: Expert

Time to get flu shots as influenza stronger now: Expert
Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains

Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains
KADEM’s summit to be held in November first week

KADEM’s summit to be held in November first week
17th Conference of Ministers responsible for Sport kicks off

17th Conference of Ministers responsible for Sport kicks off
WORLD Russia rejects US basketballer’s appeal of ‘traumatic’ sentence

Russia rejects US basketballer’s appeal of ‘traumatic’ sentence

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from US basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison term on drug charges, ignoring her plea for the "traumatic" sentence to be reduced.

ECONOMY Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions.
SPORTS Istanbul, Thessaloniki to be on Bodrum Cup’s route in 2023

Istanbul, Thessaloniki to be on Bodrum Cup’s route in 2023

The route of the Bodrum Cup will be Istanbul-Thessaloniki-Bodrum next year, the event’s organizer has announced.