Some contractors captured over collapsed buildings

Some contractors captured over collapsed buildings

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Some contractors captured over collapsed buildings

Turkish authorities are targeting contractors linked with buildings that collapsed in the two deadly earthquakes in the country’s south, as some of them have been detained.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said 131 people were under investigation for their responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes.

Among those facing scrutiny were two people arrested in Gaziantep province on suspicion of cutting down columns to make extra room in a building that collapsed.

Two contractors, a couple, held responsible for the destruction of buildings in Adıyaman were arrested on Feb. 12 at Istanbul Airport while trying to leave the country.

When the suspects were arrested at Istanbul Airport, $ 16,000 and 20,000 Turkish Liras were found on them.

While Yavuz Karakuş and his wife Sevilay Karakuş were being taken for a medical checkup, journalists asked, “Is your conscience at ease?”

Yavuz Karakuş said, “My conscience is clear. I built 44 buildings. Only four of them were destroyed. I did everything according to the rules.”

Contractor İbrahim Mustafa Uncuoğlu was detained in Istanbul’s Pendik district as his negligence was found in a building destroyed in which the bodies of nine people were reached in the first stage in Gaziantep.

A 62-year-old engineer of a collapsed building in Gaziantep was captured in the Aegean province of Afyonkarahisar.

Within the scope of the investigation carried out by Diyarbakır’s Prosecutor’s Office, the number of people who were detained over collapsed building in the city increased to 33.

Mehmet Yaşar Coşkun, the contractor of a residence collapsed in Hatay, was sent to a prison in Istanbul.

In the investigation over a collapsed building in Şanlıurfa in which 33 people lost their lives, 11 people were detained.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Some contractors captured over collapsed buildings

Some contractors captured over collapsed buildings
LATEST NEWS

  1. Some contractors captured over collapsed buildings

    Some contractors captured over collapsed buildings

  2. Urgent need of tents, heaters in quake zone

    Urgent need of tents, heaters in quake zone

  3. Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM

    Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM

  4. EU President and President of Council of EU send support

    EU President and President of Council of EU send support

  5. Philippines: China ship hits Filipino crew with laser light

    Philippines: China ship hits Filipino crew with laser light
Recommended
Urgent need of tents, heaters in quake zone

Urgent need of tents, heaters in quake zone
Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM

Türkiye proposed opening two gates from Kilis to Syria for quake aid: FM
EU President and President of Council of EU send support

EU President and President of Council of EU send support
Miracle rescues a week after Türkiye-Syria quake

Miracle rescues a week after Türkiye-Syria quake
District suffers no loss in devastating quakes

District suffers no loss in devastating quakes
48 arrested for looting, defrauding quake victims

48 arrested for looting, defrauding quake victims 
WORLD Philippines: China ship hits Filipino crew with laser light

Philippines: China ship hits Filipino crew with laser light

The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights.

ECONOMY Ceyhan loadings of BTC pipeline oil could begin within two days

Ceyhan loadings of BTC pipeline oil could begin within two days

Türkiye’s Ceyhan port could resume loading oil from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in one or two days using “manual” procedures, a Turkish official and a shipping source have said.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.