Some 984 meteorological disasters occurred in Turkey last year: Figures

  • May 08 2021 09:22:33

Some 984 meteorological disasters occurred in Turkey last year: Figures

ANKARA
Some 984 meteorological disasters occurred in Turkey last year: Figures

A total of 984 meteorological disasters occurred in Turkey in 2020, the highest number since 1940, according to official figures.

The state Meteorology Directorate said that due to changes in climate conditions in recent years in Turkey, the number of disasters, the duration of their impacts and severity increased, and unprecedented types of disasters started to occur frequently.

While the total number of natural disasters characterized by meteorology was 936 in 2019, the following year was recorded with the highest number within the 1940-2020 period, they added.

Last year, the meteorological disasters that were observed most frequently were heavy rainfalls and floods, 297 cases of which were recorded. Storms, including tornadoes and sandstorms, followed them with 26 cases.

Hails ranked third with 223 cases, followed by other meteorological diseases such as snow, thunderstorms, frosts, landslides, avalanches, forest fires, heat and cold airwaves, and fog.

The phenomena took place during the summer, specifically in June, the most. The Mediterranean provinces of Antalya and Mersin, the eastern province of Van, and the northwestern province of Bursa were the cities that were affected the most by meteorological disasters.

Disaster, Environment,

WORLD More than 45,000 people volunteer to kill 12 bison in US national park

More than 45,000 people volunteer to kill 12 bison in US national park
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

  2. Turkey, US to launch dialogue process for F-35: Defense industry head

    Turkey, US to launch dialogue process for F-35: Defense industry head

  3. CHP questions fate of 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

    CHP questions fate of 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

  4. Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

    Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

  5. Will Turkey withdraw troops from Libya?

    Will Turkey withdraw troops from Libya?
Recommended
Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey voices concern about Germanys new dress regulation

Turkey voices concern about Germany's new dress regulation
Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations

Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations
Elia Kazan’s house in Anatolia village awaits attention

Elia Kazan’s house in Anatolia village awaits attention
Turkey marks 94th anniversary of its first radio broadcasting

Turkey marks 94th anniversary of its first radio broadcasting
WORLD More than 45,000 people volunteer to kill 12 bison in US national park

More than 45,000 people volunteer to kill 12 bison in US national park

More than 45,000 people have volunteered to kill 12 bison in the Grand Canyon National Park, as part of a new program to manage the growing population of the animals, the National Park Service said on May 7. 
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury sees $1.62 bln cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury sees $1.62 bln cash deficit in April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 13.29 billion Turkish liras ($1.62 billion) last month, the country Ministry of Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 7. 
SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 