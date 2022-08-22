Some 788,000 visited Çamlıca Tower in 15 months: Minister

ANKARA – Demirören News Agency

A total of 788,241 people have visited the Çamlıca Tower, a telecommunications tower with observation decks and restaurants, in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, since its official opening in May 2021, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister has said.

“The tower hosted 455,945 people between Jan. 1 and Aug. 20, 2022,” Adil Karaismailoğlu said in a written statement on Aug. 21.

Reminding that the tower was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 29, 2021, he said, “The tower’s height is 369-meters and is some 587-meters above the sea level.”

“Çamlıca is the highest tower in Europe,” he said, adding that “the tower is not only an attraction center for locals but also tourists.”

The tower is a 49-story reinforced concrete structure, with 18 meters below ground. The height of the tower’s steel antenna is 168 meters. Construction started in late 2016 and finished four years later in September 2020.

The building itself is a single-piece structure inspired by the tulip flower, a symbol for the Turks during the Ottoman period.