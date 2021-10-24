Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed

  • October 24 2021 11:50:00

Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed

ISTANBUL
Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed

Close to 78 percent of Turkey’s population aged 18 and above have been given two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the total of jabs administered in the country having exceeded 115 million doses.

More than 48.04 million are now fully vaccinated, data from the Health Ministry showed, while over 55.14 million people, which account for around 89 percent of the adult population, have been given a first vaccine dose since the country rolled out its inoculation program in January.

Additionally, the country has also given third booster shots to some 11 million people.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca is almost every day taking to social media to urge people, particularly the youth and those who skip their booster doses, to get vaccinated.

“If you have not yet received any [COVID-19 jab] doses or getting the booster shot is not your priority, go and talk to people you know who have been infected. Those who recover from the coronavirus with the help of the vaccine have the most realistic opinion on the disease. Please, get vaccinated,” Koca tweeted on Oct. 23.

The minister also provided the weekly data for the incidence rates in the country’s 81 provinces.

Between Oct. 9 and Oct.15, the number of cases per 100,000 people increased in 46 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, from the week ago while the infections declined in 35 others, including İzmir, the country’s third most populous city.

The number of cases per 100,000 people was 292 in Istanbul, up from around 275 in the week of Oct.2-Oct.8, while Ankara saw infections rise to 374 from 356. In İzmir, however, the number of cases inched down to around 48 from 49.

The southeastern province of Şırnak had the lowest number of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people at 34 and the province of Kastamonu in the Black Sea region recorded the highest number of cases at 737.

Koca previously said that the health system is not yet overwhelmed by the spike in cases the country has been experiencing over the past four, five weeks as most of the new cases are among young people.

“Data pertaining to the period when daily cases were between 24,000 and 30,000 showed that on average 4.2 patients per 1,000 cases needed to be hospitalized while severe cases accounted for 6.6 per 1,000,” the minister wrote on Twitter on Oct. 23.

He also noted that the young people under the age 19 comprised 35.4 percent of all new cases, with the corresponding rate for the children aged between 10 and 14 was 16.2 percent.

pandemic,

TURKEY Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed

Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed
MOST POPULAR

  1. Envoys who backed Kavala to be declared 'persona non grata': President Erdoğan

    Envoys who backed Kavala to be declared 'persona non grata': President Erdoğan

  2. Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President

    Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President

  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

    Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

  4. Adventurers fly over Turkish riviera with breathtaking shows

    Adventurers fly over Turkish riviera with breathtaking shows

  5. No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official

    No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official
Recommended
International law symposium begins in Istanbul

International law symposium begins in Istanbul
2 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

2 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey long-desired policy

Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'
Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units

Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units
Envoys who backed Kavala to be declared persona non grata: President Erdoğan

Envoys who backed Kavala to be declared 'persona non grata': President Erdoğan
Turkish defense minister says he had positive meeting with Greek counterpart

Turkish defense minister says he had 'positive' meeting with Greek counterpart
WORLD Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

ECONOMY Trade with Turkey set to rise dramatically: Nigerian official

Trade with Turkey set to 'rise dramatically': Nigerian official

Over the next few years, trade between Turkey and Nigeria will rise “dramatically” from its current level of $2 billion, according to Nigeria’s top trade official.

SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor defeated Göztepe 1-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig week 10 game on Oct. 23.