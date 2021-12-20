Some 7 million Syrians living outside county, says Turkish official

  • December 20 2021 07:00:00

ESKİŞEHİR
Some 7 million Syrians living outside county, says Turkish official

Some 7 million Syrians have fled their country since the start of the civil war, with more than 3.7 million of them presently living in Turkey, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı has said.

“Back in 2010, a year before the conflict broke out, the population of Syria was 21.3 million,” Çataklı said in the northwestern province of Eskişehir at an event, marking International Migrants Day.

However, millions of Syrians have left the country or been displaced after the civil war began, he added.

“Currently Turkey hosts more than 3.7 million Syrian refugees, while around 1 million Syrians live in Lebanon and another 1 million in Jordan. There are also some 1 million Syrians in Europe.”

Overall, some 7 million Syrians now live outside their country, while another 6 million Syrians live in the areas that are not controlled by the Damascus regime, such as 3.7 million people in Idlib and 2.1 million displaced people in the Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring zones, according to Çataklı.

Only 470,000 people have returned to Syria to the areas where Turkey carried out operations and created secure zones, he said.

Çataklı informed that there are also 325,000 people from different nations living in Turkey under temporary protection, while more than 1.2 million foreigners live with residence permits.

WORLD Hong Kong leader hails patriots only vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong leader hails 'patriots only' vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong’s leader on Dec. 20 hailed the outcome of a "patriots only" legislature election that saw a record low voter turnout and government loyalists sweep every seat.

ECONOMY California unemployment rate below 7 percent

California unemployment rate below 7 percent

Hiring in California slowed significantly in November even as the state’s unemployment rate dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to new data released on Dec. 17.
Turkish volleyball team Vakıfbank lifted the 2021 FIVB Women’s Club World Championship trophy in the capital Ankara on Dec. 19, becoming “the world’s best” for the fourth time.