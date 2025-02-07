Some 66 pct of Turkish internet users shop online once a week

ISTANBUL

Some 66 percent of Turkish internet users shop online at least once a week, buying mostly clothing and footwear, according to a report by DHL.

Cosmetics, food and beverages were the second and third most purchased products by Turkish online shoppers, DHL’s 2024 Trends Report showed.

Some 69 percent of Turkish shoppers spent more than 800 Turkish Liras ($22) online, while 31 percent spent less than this last year.

Reduced prices are particularly important to online shoppers in Türkiye, with 74 percent ranking them as "very important."

Some 76 percent of Turkish online shoppers said it is important they know who the delivery provider is before making a purchase.

In Europe, Turkish shoppers were most actively using voice assistants to make purchases, the report said.

Instagram was the most used social media platform for shopping, followed by Snapchat, according to the report.

Social media shopping is becoming increasingly popular with shoppers across the globe, it added.

“By 2025, the social commerce market is estimated to reach approximately $2 trillion and around 28 percent [or 13 percent, excluding China] of all online retail sales in 2025,” it said.

Around 77 percent of Turkish shoppers want to see how climate-friendly their delivery is, while another 76 percent said they would always or sometimes choose to pay more for a green delivery, ranking top in Europe.