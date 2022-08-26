Some 6 million people’s debt to be cancelled

  • August 26 2022 07:00:00

Some 6 million people’s debt to be cancelled

ANKARA
Some 6 million people’s debt to be cancelled

Debts of some 6 million people, including those to utilities and phone companies, amounting to 30 billion Turkish Liras will be canceled as part of the government’s plans to support low-income groups.

Those debts to be canceled include unpaid electricity, water, natural gas and telephone bills.

The government will take this step without putting additional burden on the budget, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said, adding that the debt cancelation will help low-income groups, which suffered the most from economic challenges and COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme includes 5 million people’s debts of up to 2,000 liras, which were already referred to courts, and the debts up to 2,500 liras, which were transferred to asset management companies.

The court cases opened over those debts will be dropped.

The claimant companies will record the debts referred to courts as expense in their books and deduct from tax, thus those debts will be assumed by public finances.

This move requires a legislation, and it will be brought before parliament when it returns from recess, private TV channel CNN Türk reported.

There is no certain timetable as to when the government prepares the respective legislation, the broadcaster said.
The government has announced a raft of measures to fight the rising cost of living, including a reduction in tax on basic foods and limiting the rent hikes to 25 percent.

It also plans to launch major housing projects to bring the price increases in property prices and rental rates under control by building thousands of houses.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Ankara urges Athens to avoid ‘new adventures’

Ankara urges Athens to avoid ‘new adventures’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Who’s been ruling Turkey for 14 years?

    Who’s been ruling Turkey for 14 years?

  2. Heavy rains hit western Türkiye, disrupt daily life in Istanbul

    Heavy rains hit western Türkiye, disrupt daily life in Istanbul

  3. Some 6 million people’s debt to be cancelled

    Some 6 million people’s debt to be cancelled

  4. Singer Gülşen jailed over religious school remarks

    Singer Gülşen jailed over religious school remarks

  5. Military expo opened to commemorate Great Offensive

    Military expo opened to commemorate Great Offensive
Recommended
UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes

UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes
Biden announces relief for university debts

Biden announces relief for university debts
Capacity usage down in August

Capacity usage down in August
Antalya Airport’s capacity to be expanded

Antalya Airport’s capacity to be expanded
Singer Gülşen jailed over religious school remarks

Singer Gülşen jailed over religious school remarks
Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024
WORLD US warns Moscow not to divert power from Ukraine nuclear plant

US warns Moscow not to divert power from Ukraine nuclear plant

Washington on Thursday warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kiev says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount.

ECONOMY UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes

UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes

Workers are on strike at Felixstowe port in southeastern England, which is not only the biggest in Britain but also the largest port of entry for half of ocean freight delivery into the UK

SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.