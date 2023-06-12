Some 457,000 houses to be built in quake zone: Minister

Some 457,000 houses to be built in quake zone: Minister

ANKARA
Some 457,000 houses to be built in quake zone: Minister

Nearly 457,000 permanent houses will be built in 11 cities affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, with the construction of about 300,000 of them to conclude in a year, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has said.

“Our permanent houses are rising rapidly in 11 provinces jolted by the quake disaster. The ministry will offer new formulas regarding these residences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the next cabinet meeting. When those formulas come into play, we will finish the houses in a much shorter time,” the newly-appointed minister said in a social media post on June 11.

Noting that approximately 300,000 out of the planned 457,000 housing units will be completed within a year, Özhaseki emphasized that Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, and Adıyaman will be the provinces with the highest number of housing constructions.

These four provinces were the most severely affected by the earthquakes on Feb. 6.

Özhaseki also stressed that the construction of village houses for quake survivors in rural areas is progressing rapidly.

“Fourteen million people have been affected by this disaster. Around 100 districts and nearly 1,000 villages received severe destruction, according to the latest figure. Some 680,000 houses have been demolished. Additionally, 170,000 workplaces, warehouses, barns, and single-story village houses have been destroyed. The total financial loss amounts to approximately $100 billion,” he explained.

He also said that his ministry is working for the resettlement of quake survivors currently living in tent and container cities into their new houses as soon as possible.

Türkiye, quake zone,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

    Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

  2. Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

    Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

  3. Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

    Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

  4. NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

    NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

  5. Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

    Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended
Recommended
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map
Senior ISIL member arrested in Istanbul

Senior ISIL member arrested in Istanbul
Turkish Night held on Bosphorus tours captivate tourists

'Turkish Night' held on Bosphorus tours captivate tourists
Survivor with amputated legs has not given up diving

Survivor with amputated legs has not given up diving
‘Decline of seagrass in Dardanelles a threat to biodiversity’

‘Decline of seagrass in Dardanelles a threat to biodiversity’
Students produce paper from cow dung manure

Students produce paper from cow dung manure
WORLD Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Ukraine announced that its forces have retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

ECONOMY Nigerias central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria’s central bank chief has been arrested hours after being suspended from office by the country’s new president, authorities said Saturday.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.