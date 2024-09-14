Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

More than 22 percent of enterprises with 250 or more employees use AI, up from 18.5 percent in the previous year.

This rate is 3.5 percent for enterprises with 10-49 employees and 6.7 percent for enterprises up to 249 employees, showed the Survey on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Usage.

The proportion of enterprises that declared that they do not use any AI technology but are considering using it is 8.4 percent, according to the survey.

The primary reason (78.9 percent) for not using artificial intelligence was a lack of relevant expertise in the enterprise, the survey said.

This was followed by too-high costs at 74.2 percent and incompatibility with existing equipment, software, or systems at 69.3 percent.

Some 73 percent of enterprises said their employees had remote access to the enterprise's e-mail system or documents or business applications/software, up from 68.4 percent in 2022.

A little more than 17 percent of the enterprises responding to the survey said they engaged in e-sales in 2023. This rate was 30.8 percent for enterprises with 250 or more employees.

Accommodation and food service enterprises ranked first with 46.1 percent in e-sales, followed by enterprises conducting information and communication activities with 27.4 percent, according to the survey.

