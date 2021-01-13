Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

NEVŞEHİR
Some 310 unauthorized buildings were demolished in the last two years in the historical site of Cappadocia, which is famous for cave dwellings and remarkable rock formation, the governor of the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir said on Jan. 11.

“In 2019, some 239 structures were demolished. In 2020, the decision to demolish 305 buildings was taken. Some 71 of them have been pulled down,” Sezer Becel said in a press conference, adding that some 234 more buildings would be demolished.

Becel noted that all the buildings were constructed in the protected areas of the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia.

He also gave some data about the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

“Due to curbs and curfews, the fight against the virus have shown good results,” Becel said, adding that the number of the cases have nosedived by 71 percent in the province.

“The occupancy rate of the intensive care units is around 59 percent, which is ideal. The risk will go down as administration of vaccine begins,” he added.

Becel also noted that more than 6,000 people were fined in the province for violating the COVID-19 measures, and procedural acts were implemented for 80 Nevşehir residents for violating isolation rules.

