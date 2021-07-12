Some 307,000 Russian tourists flock to Antalya in 2 weeks

ANTALYA
Over the last two weeks, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, the pearl of the Turkish Riviera, welcomed over 307,000 Russian tourists, according to official data.

A total of 1,095 airplanes from Russia landed at Antalya Airport in the last two weeks, said Provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate data released Monday.

Antalya, a major holiday hub, attracts tourists from many countries with its sun, sea, and sand as well as historical and natural beauties, colorful culture, and luxury resorts.

The city draws millions of tourists every year, and now ensures a healthy and safe holiday under the Safe Tourism Certification Program initiated during the COVD-19 pandemic by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

With the start of the tourism season in Turkey and after Russia’s decision late last month to resume flights to Turkey, traffic at Antalya Airport sped up.

Tourists from all over the world are now landing at Antalya Airport, which is approaching its figures for 2019 – a record year for tourism.

While 7,421 Russian tourists came via 30 flights on June 20, the number of flights from Russia reached 88 on July 3 and 7. On July 3 alone, a total of 24,741 Russian tourists arrived in Antalya.

Recep Yavuz, head of the Antalya City Council’s Tourism Working Group, told Anadolu Agency that more and more Russians are flocking to the sunny city.

"Antalya Airport is currently one of the airports with the highest number of tourists in the world among holiday destinations," he explained.

“It is important that incoming tourists return to their countries healthy and safe. All tourism professionals are aware of this,” he added.

He said that flights from various Russian airports to the resort city continue, adding that 13 additional airports in Russia will start flights to Antalya on July 12.

Tourism professional Cem Kınay also said that Turkey is Russians’ favorite destination.

