Some 300,000 people applied to Top Court for violation of rights in 8 years

  • January 18 2021 07:00:00

Some 300,000 people applied to Top Court for violation of rights in 8 years

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Some 300,000 people applied to Top Court for violation of rights in 8 years

With the “right to individual applications” granted by Turkey to its citizens, some 300,000 people applied to the Top Court due to the violation of their rights from September 2012 until Dec. 31, 2020.

Turkey granted the “right to individual applications” to its citizens on Sept. 23, 2012, in order to reduce the number of cases in the European Court of Human Rights.

In a short period, some 1,300 people applied to the Top Court in 2012. This number jumped to nearly 10,000 in 2013 and exceeded 20,000 in 2014 and 2015.

The year 2016 stood out with the highest number of applications filed, nearly 81,000 applications were made. However, the number of applications made reduced by half in the following year. Some 40,500 applications were filed in 2017.

In 2018, the number was down to some 38,000 but topped 42,000 in 2019.

Out of the 300,000 applications made to the Top Court, some 257,000 were determined, and nearly 38,000 applications are in the final decision-making stage.

Among the reasons for filing applications, some 63.3 percent of people applied to the Top Court due to their “violation of the right to a fair trial,” followed by 19.4 percent who claimed, “violation of proprietary rights,” and 4.2 percent people who claimed, “violation of right to free speech.”

Violation of the “right to privacy,” “right to assembly and demonstration,” “presumption of innocence,” and “freedom of religion and conscience,” were other reasons for which people filed applications.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

    Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

  2. Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

    Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

  3. Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

    Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

  5. Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

    Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Recommended
Fog shuts down traffic on Turkeys Bosporus Strait

Fog shuts down traffic on Turkey's Bosporus Strait

Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away: Op-ed

Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed
Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast
Suspects evaded fuel tax with fake game site

Suspects evaded fuel tax with fake game site
Turkey condemns Greek archbishops remarks

Turkey condemns Greek archbishop's remarks
Turkey plans to reopen schools from Feb 15: Minister

Turkey plans to reopen schools from Feb 15: Minister
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey
WORLD Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detained top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Jan. 17 when he flew back to Russia months after barely surviving a poisoning attack, prompting a new wave of Western condemnation.
ECONOMY Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkey's central government saved around 66.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) in 2020, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Jan. 18, citing budget balance figures which beat the year's target.
SPORTS Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil on his way to Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe move, the club announced on Jan. 17.