Some 220,000 drug pills seized in southern Turkey

HATAY-Anadolu Agency

DHA Photo

Turkish police seized some 220,000 illicit drug pills in the southern Hatay province on Feb. 17, security sources said.

The local anti-drug police raided nine separate locations in simultaneous operations in Antakya and Reyhanlı districts.

During the operations, some 220,000 illicit drug pills, 45 kilograms (almost 100 pounds) of marijuana, two guns, and $3,300 were seized.

Six Syrian national suspects were also detained.