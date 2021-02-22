Some 2,500 languages face extinction: UNESCO official

  • February 22 2021 09:11:59

Some 2,500 languages face extinction: UNESCO official

ANKARA
Some 2,500 languages face extinction: UNESCO official

Nearly 2,500 languages worldwide are at risk of extinction, a Turkish official with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said on Feb. 21.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Öcal Oğuz, chairman of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, said nearly 7,000 languages are spoken worldwide.

“Among these, nearly 2,500 languages face extinction because the number of their speakers is very low. Unfortunately, according to statistics and compiled data, one of these languages disappears every 15 days,” Oğuz said.

Oğuz said "language endangerment and disappearance have increased in recent decades due to social, political and economic changes in the world."

Noting that languages spoken by less than 10,000 people make up the bulk of those in danger of disappearing, he said the fact that the languages of many communities belonging to the Turkish language family are among those that will disappear requires special attention.

Stating that it is difficult to reach the speakers of around 200 languages, Oğuz said more than 250 languages ​​have disappeared since 1950.

He added that according to UNESCO, a language should be spoken by a minimum of 10,000 people to ensure intergenerational transmission.

TURKEY,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  2. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  5. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey
Recommended
Star French florist weathers pandemic

Star French florist weathers pandemic
Turkish chef in Emerald Isle wins Michelin star for minimal waste approach

Turkish chef in Emerald Isle wins Michelin star for minimal waste approach
Turkey, UNESCO work to introduce wise men from Anatolia

Turkey, UNESCO work to introduce wise men from Anatolia
Digital library gathers millions of pages of Ottoman documents

Digital library gathers millions of pages of Ottoman documents
With no crowds, Louvre gets rare chance to refurbish

With no crowds, Louvre gets rare chance to refurbish
Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins

Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins
WORLD UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on Feb. 22 to start unwinding England’s third and - he hopes - final coronavirus lockdown, as a quickening U.K.-wide inoculation drive relieves pressure on hard-hit hospitals.
ECONOMY Innovation centers, model factories start operating to support structural transformation

Innovation centers, model factories start operating to support structural transformation

Innovation centers and model factories have been established in Turkey’s three provinces, running successfully to support the entrepreneurship and innovation culture and promote structural transformation in the manufacturing industry.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffer shock defeat to Göztepe

Fenerbahçe suffer shock defeat to Göztepe

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.