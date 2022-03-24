Some 2,400 years old city walls to be brought to tourism

  • March 24 2022 07:00:00

Some 2,400 years old city walls to be brought to tourism

MUĞLA
Some 2,400 years old city walls to be brought to tourism

The area of the historical fortifications built 2,400 years ago by Mausolos, the ruler of Caria, in today’s resort town of Bodrum will be brought to tourism within the scope of a project.

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras, who made investigations in the region with tour guides, announced that the promotion and launch of the project would be done very soon by a group of experts.

The walls, 1.2 kilometers of which have been unearthed so far as part of the works started in 2020, are considered an important monument with their towers, Mylasa, Pedesa and Myndos gates.

A 1,000-year-old drainage pipe, which was believed to be made in the Roman Period, was unearthed during the cleaning and excavation works and is expected to be exhibited while surrounded by glass.

Stating that the total length of the walls is 7.5 kilometers, Aras said that the approval of the authorized committee has been obtained for the continuation of the excavations, but it has not yet started.

