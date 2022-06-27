Some 2,232 medals bagged in first half of year: Sports minister

  • June 27 2022 07:00:00

Some 2,232 medals bagged in first half of year: Sports minister

ISTANBUL
Some 2,232 medals bagged in first half of year: Sports minister

Türkiye achieved some 2,232 medals in 34 different sports branches in the first six months of 2022, the country’s youth and sports minister has announced.

“Our athletes have bagged some 621 gold, 695 silver and 916 bronze medals in international tournaments,” Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said while revealing the number of medals.

while remarking on the success of young athletes, the minister said, “There is planned work behind this success,” and highlighted the ministry’s “four-branched system.”

“First, we discover the talented. Then we lead this talent on the right path. Thirdly, we support facilities and take a scientific approach to developing the talents of athletes. Finally, we keep a check on his/her performances.”

When asked how athletes are led, the minister added: “We start collecting data with talent scanning on children from the third grade. If an athlete is at an elite level, then we lead him/her to provincial Sports Training Centers (SEM) or Türkiye Olympics Preparations Centers (TOHM).”

Most talented children used to face a dilemma, such as, “Shall I study at school or continue to perform sports professionally.”

“We swept this dilemma by implementing a National Athlete Scholarship. With this scholarship, we keep their families in the athletes’ progress,” the minister stated.

According to Kasapoğlu, the number of licensed sportspeople has surpassed 11 million in the country with a population of 85 million.

The aim is to “provide a country where sports becomes an indispensable part of our lives.”

WORLD G-7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, US sending anti-air system

G-7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, US sending anti-air system
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  2. Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

    Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

  3. Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

    Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

  4. Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

    Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

  5. US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export

    US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export
Recommended
Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president
Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC
Norman looks to worlds after impressive 400m at trials

Norman looks to worlds after impressive 400m at trials
Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at Wimbledon

Djokovic, Nadal lead title chase at Wimbledon
2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister
16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend
WORLD G-7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, US sending anti-air system

G-7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, US sending anti-air system

The Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to supporting Ukraine in the long haul, with the U.S. preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kiev, as leaders meet in the German Alps and confer by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ECONOMY Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Air traffic is booming this summer, but after European vacations are over will passenger demand hold up?

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.