Some 19 terrorists neutralized: Defense Ministry

  • May 02 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Some 19 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the regions of the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

Posting a tweet about the latest operations against the terror organization, the ministry said, “Sixteen in the Operation Olive Branch zone and three in the Operation Peace Spring have been neutralized.”

“We continue to hit terrorists wherever they are seen,” the ministry added.
Operation Olive Branch was a cross-border military op in northern Syria’s Afrin province with the main combat phase conducted between Jan. 20 and March 24, 2018.

The Operation Peace Spring was held in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in Syria in late 2019.

Separately, the ministry also announced that a specialized sergeant was killed in Operation Claw-Lock, a cross-border operation against PKK targets located in Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan in northern Iraq which started on April 18.

Recently, a serviceman “became a martyr on April 30 due to an explosive laid by the terrorists,” the ministry added.

The country is determined to put an end to the PKK terrorist organization, said Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, while talking about Operation Claw-Lock on April 28.

Turkey,

