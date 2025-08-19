Some 147 billion Turkish Liras allocated for water projects in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is allocating 147 billion Turkish Liras ($3.6 billion) for water and irrigation investments in 2025, aiming to implement 321 new projects across the country, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

Speaking on the nation’s long-term efforts to manage water resources, Yumaklı stated that over the past 23 years, Türkiye has invested 3.4 trillion liras in water infrastructure, delivering nearly 11,000 water and irrigation facilities nationwide.

He emphasized that a strategic roadmap has been developed for all water users, ranging from tourism and industry to urban and agricultural sectors.

To adapt to the adverse effects of climate change on water resources, Yumaklı stressed the importance of exploring alternative water sources.

He pointed out that treated wastewater is increasingly being considered for use in agriculture and other sectors.

Yumaklı reminded that Türkiye, due to its geographical location, is among the countries most affected by global warming and climate change.

He stated that 2024 has been the hottest year in the past 53 years, with precipitation levels falling 6.3 percent below the long-term average.

Drawing attention to the “water year” data, which spans from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, Yumaklı reported that rainfall in the 2025 water year was 28 percent lower than the previous year.

He added that the 10-month nationwide rainfall average has dropped to the lowest level in the past 52 years.