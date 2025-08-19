Some 147 billion Turkish Liras allocated for water projects in 2025

Some 147 billion Turkish Liras allocated for water projects in 2025

ISTANBUL
Some 147 billion Turkish Liras allocated for water projects in 2025

Türkiye is allocating 147 billion Turkish Liras ($3.6 billion) for water and irrigation investments in 2025, aiming to implement 321 new projects across the country, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said.

Speaking on the nation’s long-term efforts to manage water resources, Yumaklı stated that over the past 23 years, Türkiye has invested 3.4 trillion liras in water infrastructure, delivering nearly 11,000 water and irrigation facilities nationwide.

He emphasized that a strategic roadmap has been developed for all water users, ranging from tourism and industry to urban and agricultural sectors.

To adapt to the adverse effects of climate change on water resources, Yumaklı stressed the importance of exploring alternative water sources.

He pointed out that treated wastewater is increasingly being considered for use in agriculture and other sectors.

Yumaklı reminded that Türkiye, due to its geographical location, is among the countries most affected by global warming and climate change.

He stated that 2024 has been the hottest year in the past 53 years, with precipitation levels falling 6.3 percent below the long-term average.

Drawing attention to the “water year” data, which spans from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, Yumaklı reported that rainfall in the 2025 water year was 28 percent lower than the previous year.

He added that the 10-month nationwide rainfall average has dropped to the lowest level in the past 52 years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000
US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs
US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding
Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Turkish Airlines offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted

Turkish Airlines' offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted
Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite

Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite
India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king

India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿