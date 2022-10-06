Some 145 terrorists neutralized in September: Minister

Some 145 terrorists neutralized in September: Minister

ANKARA
Some 145 terrorists neutralized in September: Minister

Some 145 terrorists have been neutralized in September while 113 of them were PKK members, 23 were ISIL related terrorists and another nine worked for left-wing terrorist organizations, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı has announced.

A total of 12,817 rural operations against the PKK terrorist organization were carried out in September, Çataklı stated, adding that some 977 operations against urban settlement of the organization and their collaborators were also conducted.

Within the scope of the operations, a total of 145 terrorists were neutralized while 19 of them were dead, 109 terrorists were alive and 17 surrendered.

Eight of these terrorists were wanted on “orange list” and “grey list,” while one terrorist was sought as unlisted.

Çataklı noted that 1,477 terrorists who aided the terrorist organization were detained while 89 shelters and caves were rendered unusable.

A total of 16 terrorist acts were prevented in September, he added.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded or captured.

The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

WORLD French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fed official warns US growth will slow due to inflation fight

    Fed official warns US growth will slow due to inflation fight

  2. ‘Get lost’: Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death

    ‘Get lost’: Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death

  3. Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

    Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

  4. Migros to establish charging stations company

    Migros to establish charging stations company

  5. Clean energy may halve Türkiye’s fossil fuel imports by 2030: Report

    Clean energy may halve Türkiye’s fossil fuel imports by 2030: Report
Recommended
Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over ‘insulting content’

Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over ‘insulting content’
European ’community’ leaders meet in face of Russia’s war

European ’community’ leaders meet in face of Russia’s war
Türkiye OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security

Türkiye OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security
Sculpture made out of waste collected from Marmara Sea

Sculpture made out of waste collected from Marmara Sea
Endangered fish’s population bottom in flood-hit northern province

Endangered fish’s population bottom in flood-hit northern province
“Mesopotamia tour” increases interests of tourists

“Mesopotamia tour” increases interests of tourists
Kalın takes stage at folk music fest

Kalın takes stage at folk music fest
WORLD French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

French author Annie Ernaux was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the Swedish Academy said Thursday.

ECONOMY Communications sector grows 32 percent in second quarter

Communications sector grows 32 percent in second quarter

The combined net sales revenues of the communications sector increased by 32 percent from a year ago to amount to 29.2 billion Turkish Liras, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority’s (BTK) quarterly report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.