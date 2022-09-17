Some 14 suspects linked to FETÖ nabbed in ops

ANKARA / EDİRNE

Some 14 people with ties to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, have been nabbed in simultaneous operations in the capital Ankara and the western province of Manisa.

Prosecutors in Ankara issued warrants for the detention of some 19 suspects, accusing them of having ties with FETÖ.

“The search for the other five is ongoing,” the daily Milliyet reported on Sept. 16.

According to the daily, the suspects were public servants and most of them were dismissed from service.

Yet, in another incident, some five suspects linked to terrorist organizations were detained while trying to flee Greece in the northern province of Edirne.

The security forces caught two FETÖ, two PKK and one ISIL suspect on Sept. 16.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.