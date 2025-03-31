Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

ISTANBUL

A total of 127 Turkish industrial companies will participate in Hannover Messe, one of the world's premier industrial trade fairs, which occurs next week through Friday in Hannover, Germany.

The fair, traditionally held in early spring in the capital of Lower Saxony, will focus on “Shaping the Future with Technology” and “Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Transformation” as its key themes this year.

Now in its 78th edition, Hannover Messe is expected to host more than 4,000 companies from over 150 countries, including 1,200 from Germany.

Türkiye will be represented by 127 companies, including 61 under the national participation program. Turkish industrialists will showcase their latest innovations and products to visitors from Germany, one of Türkiye’s key export markets, as well as other countries.

Startups from Teknopark Istanbul will also be featured in the fair.

Şekib Avdagiç, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, said Hannover Messe not only boosts the confidence of Turkish businesses but also provides them an opportunity to demonstrate their innovation and high potential to the world.

"The fair reminds us all again that Turkish industrialists should keep their ability to be pioneers in innovation alive," Avdagic told state-run Anadolu Agency.