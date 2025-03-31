Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

ISTANBUL
Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

A total of 127 Turkish industrial companies will participate in Hannover Messe, one of the world's premier industrial trade fairs, which occurs next week through Friday in Hannover, Germany.

The fair, traditionally held in early spring in the capital of Lower Saxony, will focus on “Shaping the Future with Technology” and “Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Transformation” as its key themes this year.

Now in its 78th edition, Hannover Messe is expected to host more than 4,000 companies from over 150 countries, including 1,200 from Germany.

Türkiye will be represented by 127 companies, including 61 under the national participation program. Turkish industrialists will showcase their latest innovations and products to visitors from Germany, one of Türkiye’s key export markets, as well as other countries.

Startups from Teknopark Istanbul will also be featured in the fair.

Şekib Avdagiç, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, said Hannover Messe not only boosts the confidence of Turkish businesses but also provides them an opportunity to demonstrate their innovation and high potential to the world.

"The fair reminds us all again that Turkish industrialists should keep their ability to be pioneers in innovation alive," Avdagic told state-run Anadolu Agency.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

    Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

  2. CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

    CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

  3. Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

    Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

  4. Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

    Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

  5. French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

    French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case
Recommended
New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports
Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers

Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers
Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC

Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC
Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months

Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months
US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela

US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela
China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month
WORLD Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

ECONOMY New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and vehicle parts will impact exports from Turkish vehicle parts companies, according to a representative of the industry.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿