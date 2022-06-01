Some 11 suspects linked to FETÖ detained

  • June 01 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Security units have detained 11 out of 15 people for whom the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for having links with FETÖ during simultaneous operations conducted in six provinces.

The office alleges the suspects are based in or have ties to servicemen in the Turkish Land Forces Command.

According to a statement on May 31, six of the suspects are sergeants and specialized sergeants who are on duty.

The investigation showed the suspects “communicated with FETÖ’s top leaders with fix-lines from snack bars, grocery stores and markets,” the statement said.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which killed 251 people and wounded some 2,734.

The Turkish government accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

