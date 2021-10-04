Some 1 billion liras raised in donations after disasters, says Soylu

  October 04 2021

ADANA
Some 996 billion Turkish Liras ($112 million) have been raised in donations in the wake of the deadly flooding in the Black Sea region and the wildfires that hit scores of provinces this summer, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said.

Heavy rains and ensuing flash floods in the country’s north in August left at least 82 people dead. According to data from the General Directorate of Forestry, some 133,000 hectares of land were burnt in the wildfires in late July.

“The state and the government did everything possible in their capacity to help the victims of the disasters. But also, people from all corners of the country have sent donations,” Soylu said a speech in the southern province of Adana on Oct. 3.

The chain of natural disasters started with the earthquake in the eastern province of Elazığ, followed by the flooding in the Black Sea provinces and the wildfires, which particularly hit the western and southern provinces of Muğla, Antalya, Adana and Mersin, Soylu recalled.

“In the donation campaign, which was launched after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call, a total of 966 million liras has been collected and Kuwait has pledged $5 million, thus the total money raised will exceed 1 billion liras,” the minister said.

The total cost of those recent natural disasters is more than 6.5 billion liras, according to Soylu.

The province of Kastamonu was the most affected from the August flooding where 71 people lost their lives. Moreover, 10 people were killed in the province of Sinop and another one in Bartın.

According to officials, eight people died in the 270 wildfires in 53 provinces which were brought under control after meticulous efforts that lasted two weeks.

