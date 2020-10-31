Some 1,700 racers to take part in Ironman 70.3 in Turkey’s south

ISTANBUL – İhlas News Agency

Ironman 70.3 Turkey, one of the world’s toughest endurance races, will take place in the Belek district of the southern province of Antalya for the sixth time on Nov. 1.



According to an announcement by the race’s organizers, some 1,700 sportspersons from the world will participate in the race. One of them is Red Bull Challengers, a team formed by Çağrı Ünal from Ankarunning, Faiz Özkan from KSK One Team and Sinan Gürsoy from Beat.



“I had raced in Ironman in 2017. This year, I have a target to do the best as a team,” said Ünal, adding that a sportsperson “races with himself” rather than competitors in a race like Ironman.



“I am very excited because it will be my first,” said Ünal’s teammate, Özkan.



The third member of the team, Gürsoy, declared the target of the team. “We want to be on the podium.”