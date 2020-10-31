Some 1,700 racers to take part in Ironman 70.3 in Turkey’s south

  • October 31 2020 07:00:00

Some 1,700 racers to take part in Ironman 70.3 in Turkey’s south

ISTANBUL – İhlas News Agency
Some 1,700 racers to take part in Ironman 70.3 in Turkey’s south

Ironman 70.3 Turkey, one of the world’s toughest endurance races, will take place in the Belek district of the southern province of Antalya for the sixth time on Nov. 1.

According to an announcement by the race’s organizers, some 1,700 sportspersons from the world will participate in the race. One of them is Red Bull Challengers, a team formed by Çağrı Ünal from Ankarunning, Faiz Özkan from KSK One Team and Sinan Gürsoy from Beat.

“I had raced in Ironman in 2017. This year, I have a target to do the best as a team,” said Ünal, adding that a sportsperson “races with himself” rather than competitors in a race like Ironman.

“I am very excited because it will be my first,” said Ünal’s teammate, Özkan.

The third member of the team, Gürsoy, declared the target of the team. “We want to be on the podium.”

ironman,

MOST POPULAR

  1. COVID-19 vaccine to be given to young and healthy people first

    COVID-19 vaccine to be given to young and healthy people first

  2. Search, rescue work continues after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

    Search, rescue work continues after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

  3. Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

    Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

  4. Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

    Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

  5. Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences

    Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences
Recommended
Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague
Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor
Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika in Israel

Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika in Israel

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Başaksehir eye PSG game, playing without fear to be key

Başaksehir eye PSG game, playing without fear to be key
Beşiktaş end 3-match winless run in Denizli

Beşiktaş end 3-match winless run in Denizli
WORLD Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights

Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Warsaw and across Poland on Friday, defying government orders and risking coronavirus contagion to voice their anger at a court ruling banning almost all abortions.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay $10.7 bln debt in next 3 months

Turkish Treasury to repay $10.7 bln debt in next 3 months

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 89.9 billion Turkish liras (some $10.74 billion) in the next three months, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Oct. 30. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes beat Greece's Olympiacos 84-79 in Friday's Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 6. 