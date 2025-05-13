Some 1.4 mln Turks expected to visit Greece this year

Some 1.4 mln Turks expected to visit Greece this year

ISTANBUL
Some 1.4 mln Turks expected to visit Greece this year

The number of visitors from Türkiye to Greece is expected to reach 1.4 million this year, according to a report by the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB).

Last year, 1.2 million Turks traveled to the neighboring country, spending around 1 billion euros, the association said.

Some 800,000 people from Greece are expected to visit Türkiye in 2025, up from 707,133 people in 2024, according to the report. The most popular destinations for Greek visitors are Istanbul, Edirne, Cappadocia, Bursa, Ayvalık, İzmir and Trabzon, it noted.

The two countries can only reach “a tourism potential of 3 million visitors” if transportation alternatives are effectively utilized, the report said, citing experts.

It is important to continue promotional efforts reciprocally to enhance tourism relations between the two countries, the association said.

Although the number of flights between the two countries is increasing, launching low-cost flights from Athens and Thessaloniki at price levels closer to those in EU countries would significantly contribute to the number of tourists visiting both Türkiye and Greece, according to TÜROB.

The tourism services and products of Türkiye and Greece are not competitors but rather complementary to each other, the report noted.

“We believe that marketing tourism demand from distant destinations through packages covering both countries will significantly contribute to overall tourism demand,” the association said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Italys Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Candy shower celebrating spring

    Candy shower celebrating spring

  2. Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

    Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

  3. US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

    US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

  4. Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

    Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

  5. Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

    Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Recommended
US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document
Finance Minister Şimşek set to hold talks in London

Finance Minister Şimşek set to hold talks in London
Nissan posts $4.5 billion annual net loss, says to cut 20,000 jobs

Nissan posts $4.5 billion annual net loss, says to cut 20,000 jobs
Current account deficit shrinks to $4.1 billion in March

Current account deficit shrinks to $4.1 billion in March
Business circles welcome PKK’s decision to disband

Business circles welcome PKK’s decision to disband
Thousands of German Ford workers to go on strike

Thousands of German Ford workers to go on strike
Tariffs to weigh on economy despite recent reprieve: Fed official

Tariffs to weigh on economy despite recent reprieve: Fed official
WORLD Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move he said was made in coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ECONOMY US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday a strategic economic partnership document between the two countries.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿