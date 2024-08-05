Societe Generale to sell two units to Swiss bank UBP

Societe Generale to sell two units to Swiss bank UBP

PARIS
Societe Generale to sell two units to Swiss bank UBP

French banking giant Societe Generale has said it was selling two subsidiaries, one in Britain and the other in Switzerland, to Swiss bank UBP for around 900 million euros ($984 million).

"Societe Generale has signed agreements with Union Bancaire Privee, UBP SA (UBP), a Swiss bank specialised in wealth and asset management, for the sale of SG Kleinwort Hambros and Societe Generale Private Banking Suisse operating respectively in the United Kingdom and Switzerland," the bank said in a statement on Monday.

"The assets under management of the businesses covered by these agreements amount to almost 25 billion euros," it added.

The bank said it hoped the deals to be finalised by the first quarter of next year after approval by the relevant authorities.

"These sales are part of the execution of Societe Generale's strategic roadmap targeting a streamlined, more synergetic and efficient business model, while strengthening the Group's capital base," the bank said.

"Societe Generale intends to pursue the development strategy of its private bank by relying on its leading positions in France and abroad, in Luxembourg and Monaco, to support its high-net-worth clients."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

    Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

  2. Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

    Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

  3. EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

    EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

  4. Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

    Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

  5. Russia says foiled Ukrainian border incursions

    Russia says foiled Ukrainian border incursions
Recommended
Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked
Inflation will be around 40 pct at the end of 2024: Şimşek

Inflation will be around 40 pct at the end of 2024: Şimşek
Aramco’s second quarter profit dips as output stays low

Aramco’s second quarter profit dips as output stays low
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its founders Altman, Brockman

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its founders Altman, Brockman

Stocks rebound from rout as Fed faces calls to cut rates early

Stocks rebound from rout as Fed faces calls to cut rates early
US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case

US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case
Turkish Cargo aims for $10 billion revenue in 2033

Turkish Cargo aims for $10 billion revenue in 2033
WORLD EU tells Venezuela to stop judicial intimidation of opposition

EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

The European Union on Tuesday told Venezuela's government to stop targeting opposition leaders after authorities opened a criminal probe against the main challengers disputing the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿