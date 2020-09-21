Social Security Institute refuses policewoman’s martyrdom due to ‘15-minute’ gap

Burcu Purtul Uçar – ISTANBUL
Turkey’s Social Security Institute (SGK) refused to declare a policewoman as a “martyr,” who was killed in a traffic accident on the way to her workplace in the western province of İzmir in 2018, as she was not on duty at the time of her death with just “15 minutes difference.”

“The accident happened at 18:45 on Nov. 18, 2018. Buket Keleş’s shift was supposed to start at 19:00 and as she was not on duty, she is not a martyr,” said the SGK officials, according to daily Hürriyet.

Murat Keleş, the brother of Buket Keleş, started a campaign on change.org for his sister to be granted a martyr’s status.

“My sister got off the bus and was going to cross the road to reach her workplace. She was not there for a friendly visit but to do her duty, SGK asks us now why she went 15 minutes earlier.”

Reminding that his sister was buried in a martyrs’ cemetery, Murat Keleş added that because of the SGK’s decision, his parents have been mentally depressed.

According to the laws in Turkey, a martyr’s relatives can receive certain privileges like getting monthly payments, compensations, free transportation and health benefits.

