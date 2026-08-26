Social media use on the rise among Australian under-16s after ban

Social media use on the rise among Australian under-16s after ban

SYDNEY
Social media use on the rise among Australian under-16s after ban

This file photo shows a suitcase containing students' mobile phones set aside during classes of a vocational high school in Montsoult.

Australian under-16s are increasing their use of social media apps such as Instagram and Tiktok despite a world-leading ban, data provided by a parental control software company showed on Aug. 26.

Australia implemented legislation barring children from social media platforms in December, with the U.K., France and others following suit.

Youngsters’ use of social media fell across the board when the legal restrictions were first implemented, data from parental control app Qustodio showed.

But since then their social media activity has climbed, even approaching pre-ban levels for some apps.

The use of apps TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat among 10-12 year olds and 13 to 15-year olds was on the rise, data from Qustodio showed.

In the case of video-sharing site TikTok, 25.9 percent of 13-15 year-olds are still using the app, just over a percentage point lower than before the ban came into force.

And use among 10-12 year olds was just 0.06 percentage points below where it was before the ban.

“They could be accessing these platforms with VPNs, or obfuscating their ages,” Yasmin London, Global Online Safety Expert for Qustodio, said.

“But it could really be as simple as they’re just accessing these apps because the restrictions aren’t working.”

The data also showed children increasingly turning to messaging platform WhatsApp, which is not affected by the ban.

Qustodio said the data was gathered by analyzing anonymized monthly social media app usage among Australian children and showed the percentages of kids that had used the app for more than five consecutive minutes at least once in a given month.

Australian officials have said the ban is designed to protect children from online bullying and “predatory algorithms.”

A team of Australia-based researchers in a peer-reviewed study published in June found little evidence to suggest teenagers have turned away from social media as a consequence, however.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

    Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

  2. Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

    Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

  3. Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

    Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

  4. Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

    Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

  5. New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

    New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP
Recommended
Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns
Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center
Armenia no longer considers Russia a strategic partner: PM

Armenia no longer considers Russia a strategic partner: PM
Syria president appoints SDF leader as his adviser

Syria president appoints SDF leader as his adviser
Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments

Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments
Serbian war criminal Mladic to be buried with state honours: minister

Serbian war criminal Mladic to be buried with 'state honours': minister
Thailand warns problematic tourists could face deportation

Thailand warns 'problematic' tourists could face deportation
WORLD Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

British military and intelligence officials have raised concerns that a Chinese-linked luxury resort in Greek Cyprus could be used as an observation point for RAF Akrotiri, The Telegraph reported on Aug. 28.
ECONOMY Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye will make 250 billion Turkish Liras ($5.18 billion) in financing available to manufacturers under a new employment-linked support program, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿