Snowfall alert issued for 23 cities

Snowfall alert issued for 23 cities

ISTANBUL
Snowfall alert issued for 23 cities

As Türkiye grapples with the cold wave coming from Iceland, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned of heavy snowfall in 23 out of all 81 provinces, with temperatures expected to plummet in the coming days and heavy rains to continue to lash coastal and southeastern regions of the country.

Rain and showers are predicted for the coastal parts of the country and the southeastern region, such as south and east of Central Anatolia, Eastern Black Sea, and Eastern Anatolia regions, while the bureau has issued warnings of a possible avalanche in the interior parts of the Eastern Black Sea and the north and east of Eastern Anatolia.

According to the latest assessments made by the bureau, it is likely to snow and sleet between 10 and 20 centimeters in northeastern cities such as Kars, Ardahan, Ağrı, Erzurum and Muş and more than 20 centimeters in southeastern cities such as Bitlis, Van, Siirt, Şırnak and Hakkari. The bureau has warned citizens to exercise caution against disruptions in transportation, icing and frost, avalanches and blizzards.

Roads of 24 villages were closed after the snowfall in the northwestern province of Bilecik, while the governor’s office announced that road opening works are continuing uninterruptedly.

The governor's office said there were no settlements with communication and power outages, adding that the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) search and rescue and health teams were on standby.

Meanwhile, teams rescued 70 people who were stranded in 22 vehicles on the 10th kilometer of the Muş-Mutki highway due to snowfall and blizzard.

alert,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

    Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

  2. Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

    Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

  3. NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

    NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

  4. MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

    MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

  5. MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

    MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Recommended
MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation
MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine war in New York

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine war in New York
Türkiye records first sighting of the rare albino jackal

Türkiye records first sighting of the rare albino jackal
Ethical concerns arise as families push kids into limelight

Ethical concerns arise as families push kids into limelight
Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl

Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl
WORLD Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
ECONOMY Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".