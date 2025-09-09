‘SNL’ dominates Creative Arts Emmys as Obama, Lamar and Kimmel also win

LOS ANGELES

The 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” was the biggest winner at the Creative Arts Emmys, taking 11 trophies across two nights. Barack Obama earned his third Emmy for documentary narration, topping Tom Hanks and David Attenborough, while Kendrick Lamar won his second for music direction of his Super Bowl halftime show.

Neither Obama nor Lamar attended the Los Angeles ceremony, where the spotlight largely fell on behind-the-scenes categories. Conan O’Brien added his sixth Emmy for his travel series “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” while his Netflix special won best variety show. Jimmy Kimmel collected his fourth, for hosting ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” paying tribute to original host Regis Philbin. Alan Cumming won best reality host for “The Traitors,” while “Jeopardy” took best game show.

“SNL 50: The Anniversary Special” alone won seven, including directing and writing, with immersive and regular episodes adding four more. HBO’s “Pee-wee as Himself” took best documentary, giving the late Paul Reubens his first primetime Emmy. Beyoncé earned a costume award for her Netflix “Beyoncé Bowl.”

Other notable wins included “Queer Eye” (structured reality), “Love on the Spectrum” (unstructured), “The Studio” with nine early comedy awards for Bryan Cranston, “Severance” leading drama with six, and “The Penguin” with eight in limited series. Julie Andrews, 89, collected her third Emmy for “Bridgerton” voice work.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting received the Governors Award for six decades of supporting PBS, NPR and local stations. The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast in condensed form on FXX, ahead of next week’s Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS.