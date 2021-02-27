Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims

  • February 27 2021 07:00:00

Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims

ISTANBUL
Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims

A new social solidarity movement has been launched for women who are subjected to domestic violence and have limited access to technological devices.

The motto of the campaign, initiated by Teknosa, the Sabancı Foundation and the Federation of Women’s Associations (TKDF), is “technology for women, solidarity for all.”

As part of the project, donors will be able to deliver their unused smartphones to the stores of Teknosa, an electronics retailer in Turkey.

Smartphones, which will be maintained and put into operation by Teknosa’s business partners, will be delivered to women who are victims of violence through the support of the Sabancı Foundation and TKDF.

Noting that they have enabled more than 20,000 women to become “digital literate” with the project, Teknosa General Manager Bülent Gürcan stated that they want to amplify the voice of women who are subject to violence with the smartphone donation campaign.

Sabancı Foundation General Manager Nevgül Bilsel Safkan noted that they observe with concern the increase in domestic violence rates, which became evident during the pandemic.

“We continue to work for a society in which all individuals enjoy their rights equally in this period when the rights acquired over many years are at risk,” Safkan said.

Violence against women and femicides are not uncommon in Turkey.

Some 35 women were killed across Turkey in 2021 so far, according to a report by Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicides Platform), a women’s rights organization that monitors violence against women.

Women who want to notify security forces without calling them can lodge a complaint and ask for immediate help through a smartphone application, called Women Immediate Support (KADES), which is monitored by the Interior Ministry and the Turkish police forces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

    Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

  2. US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

    US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

    Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

  4. Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

    Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

  5. Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

    Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events
Recommended
Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer

Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer
Turkish university working on solutions to reduce price of artificial meat

Turkish university working on solutions to reduce price of artificial meat
Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia
Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says
US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister
Woman with ALS disease to donate book profits

Woman with ALS disease to donate book profits
WORLD US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

The United States on Feb. 25 hailed progress in turning around its troubled Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and the European Union said it was also on track to meet jab targets as global coronavirus deaths topped 2.5 million.
ECONOMY Economists expect rise in Turkeys February inflation

Economists expect rise in Turkey's February inflation

Turkey's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 15.45% in February, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Feb. 26. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.