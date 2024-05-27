Smart drug turns cancer patient’s white hair black

ANTALYA
A 55-year-old cancer patient undergoing treatment in the southern province of Antalya, experienced an unexpected change when his predominantly white hair and beard turned black due to the side effects of a smart drug.

Cemil Çiçek’s cancer journey began with the surgical removal of a cancerous part of his intestine, followed by chemotherapy. Concurrently, he was administered a smart drug, leading to the loss of his hair, beard and body hair.

Upon the completion of the treatment, Çiçek was astonished to observe his hair and beard growing back darker.

Perplexed by his transformation, Çiçek consulted Doctor Mustafa Karaca from Akdeniz University, who attributed the change to the effects of the smart drug.

Karaca provided insights into the workings of smart drugs, which have revolutionized cancer treatment.

He explained that the understanding of human and cancer cell DNA over the past 24 years has led to the development of these targeted therapies.

Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which indiscriminately destroys both healthy and cancerous cells, smart drugs specifically target cancer cells based on their genetic mutations.

Smart drugs are currently used to treat over 30 types of cancer, including breast, lung, colon and skin cancers.

Despite their precision, these drugs can produce unusual side effects. Karaca noted that while chemotherapy often causes hair loss, smart drugs can sometimes lead to changes in hair characteristics.

For instance, some patients find their previously straight hair growing back curly or their youthful black hair turning white prematurely, or like in Çiçek’s case, the opposite.

hair color change,

