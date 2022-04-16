Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

  • April 16 2022 07:00:00

Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

ISTANBUL
Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

Slovakia is in talks for the procurement of unmanned armed aerial vehicle TB2 developed by Turkish company Baykar, the country’s defense minister, Jaroslav Nad, has announced.

Nad made the announcement on his Twitter account. “Works on acquiring drones for the Slovak military [are] moving forward. Good talk today with Mr. Bayraktar from Turkey, and discussions with other drone producers [are] ongoing,” Nad wrote.

Bayraktar’s TB2 drones have already been exported to a number of countries. Ukraine is using the Bayraktar drones in its fights against Russian forces in the ongoing war.

TB2 has become the most talked-about drone due to its success in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other parts of the world, Selçuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer (CTO) of the Turkish firm, said in a recent speech. He also noted that Baykar had sold more drones to the nations across the globe than any other company.

“Turkey is among the top three countries in the world in drone development. Baykar has inked export deals for its unmanned aerial vehicles with 19 countries, and most of the orders have been delivered,” he said.

Exports account for more than 90 percent of Baykar’s total revenues, according to Bayraktar.

“We are developing new platforms with the revenues generated from exports. We are also working on an unmanned combat aircraft,” he added.

Bayraktar TB2 is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle capable of conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and armed attack missions.

The drone holds the record in the Turkish aviation history for endurance, with 27 hours 3 minutes, and for altitude with 25,030 feet.

Meanwhile, Bayraktar shared a video showing the endurance test flight of the company’s unmanned aerial combat vehicle AKINCI B, which was conducted on April 14.

The drone climbed to 35,000 feet, Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar AKINCI is capable of conducting operations that are performed with fighter jets, according to the company. Bayraktar AKINCI can be also used in air-to-ground and air-to-air attack missions.

TURKEY Turks donate some 980 liras on average

Turks donate some 980 liras on average
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

    Government mulls changes to citizenship-for-home program

  2. Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

    Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

  3. Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report

    Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report

  4. Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’

    Saadet Party leader clarifies his words over ‘new alliances’

  5. Monica Bellucci on Istanbul stage

    Monica Bellucci on Istanbul stage
Recommended
Turkey rejects unfounded allegations in US human rights report

Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report
Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine
Turkey condemns Israel over killing of Palestinian woman

Turkey condemns Israel over killing of Palestinian woman
Erdoğan congratulates Pakistans new prime minister

Erdoğan congratulates Pakistan's new prime minister
Turkey accelerates efforts for energy cooperation with Europe

Turkey accelerates efforts for energy cooperation with Europe
US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
WORLD Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year.
ECONOMY Shanghai lockdowns threaten China’s automotive production

Shanghai lockdowns threaten China’s automotive production

Chinese auto makers warned they may have to put the brakes on production if strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai persist, with a top Huawei executive also sounding the alarm on April 15 about snarled supply chains.
SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.