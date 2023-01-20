Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist remembered

Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist remembered

ISTANBUL
Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist remembered

Hundreds of people gathered in Istanbul on Jan. 19 to mark the death anniversary of Hrant Dink, a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist who was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his office 16 years ago.

The crowd walked to the site, the former office building of weekly Agos whose editor-in-chief was once Dink, carrying black-and-white placards written in Armenian on one side and Turkish on the other.

Participants voiced their demands for justice during the commemoration as they do every year.

After the flower-leaving ceremony, doves were projected onto the building, in a reference to Dink’s last article in which he mentioned that he felt “dove-like anxiety” due to death threats he had received.

On the same day the article was published, Dink was assassinated by a then 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout, Ogün Samast, who was sentenced to almost 23 years in jail back in 2011 after confessing to the killing.

Through deeper investigation, Turkish judicial and security authorities discovered a FETÖ connection behind the assassination.

Turkish authorities thus started a new investigation of the role in the assassination plot of senior FETÖ terror group figures, including cult leader Fetullah Gülen, fugitive former prosecutor Zekeriya Öz, and former senior police officers Ali Fuat Yılmazer and Ramazan Akyürek.

According to an indictment by Istanbul prosecutors, Dink’s assassination constituted an important milestone that sparked a series of events leading to the defeated coup of July 15, 2016.

The case in which 76 suspects were on trial has been concluded with a verdict by a first court on March 26, 2021. However, it is still in the process of legal appeal.

remember,

WORLD Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

    Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

  2. Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for 'frivolous' lawsuit

    Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for 'frivolous' lawsuit

  3. Protests move into Peru’s capital amid smoke and tear gas

    Protests move into Peru’s capital amid smoke and tear gas

  4. Western allies meet on Ukraine after fresh arms pledges

    Western allies meet on Ukraine after fresh arms pledges

  5. Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala

    Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala
Recommended
First unmanned ground vehicle launches guided missile

First unmanned ground vehicle launches guided missile
İSKİ calls on citizens to save water amid drought

İSKİ calls on citizens to save water amid drought
Historical Vaniköy Mosque, destroyed in fire, restored

Historical Vaniköy Mosque, destroyed in fire, restored
Municipality establishes parking areas for scooters

Municipality establishes parking areas for scooters
Highest temperature recorded as 47.9 in 2022

Highest temperature recorded as 47.9 in 2022
US thanks Türkiye for efforts on Ukrainian crisis

US thanks Türkiye for efforts on Ukrainian crisis
WORLD Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation sparked a push on Friday for New Zealand to choose its first Maori prime minister, as a small pack of candidates emerged for the top job.

ECONOMY Turkish startups draw $1.8 billion

Turkish startups draw $1.8 billion

Turkish technology startups drew a total investment of $1.8 billion in 2022 despite a 35 percent decrease in global startup investments, increasing expectations for 2023.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.