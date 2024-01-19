Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink remembered

ISTANBUL

Hundreds of people gathered on Jan. 19 to mark the death anniversary of Hrant Dink, a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist who was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his office 17 years ago.

The crowd walked to the site in Istanbul’s Şişli, the former office building of weekly Agos whose editor-in-chief was once Dink, carrying black-and-white placards written in Armenian on one side and Turkish on the other.

After the flower-leaving ceremony, doves were projected onto the building, in reference to Dink’s last article in which he mentioned that he felt “dove-like anxiety” due to death threats he had received.

On the same day the article was published, Dink was assassinated by a then 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout, Ogün Samast, who was sentenced to almost 23 years in jail back in 2011 after confessing to the killing.

"On the 17th anniversary of the assassination of the intellectual and journalist Hrant Dink, whom we lost in a process that everyone knew but no one tried to prevent, I commemorate him with respect,” main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said in a social media post on Jan. 19.

“Until all the truths come to light, until all those responsible are brought to justice, we will not let the Hrant Dink murder be forgotten,” he added.

Samast was released in November 2023, as he met the conditions for parole after more than 16 years in prison. His release decision sparked public debate and opposition.

Samast found himself back in court shortly after his release, this time facing charges related to terrorism. The chief prosecutor's office in Istanbul advocated for a prison term ranging from five to 10 years for his alleged involvement with FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt.