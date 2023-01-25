Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 30th death anniversary

ANKARA

Prominent journalist Uğur Mumcu, who died in a bomb attack, was remembered on his 30th death anniversary with various ceremonies held to commemorate him on Jan. 24.

Ceremonies were held on the street where his house was located and at his mausoleum in the Cebeci Asri Cemetery in the capital Ankara, with unanswered questions still lingering over his murder.

The crowd laid flowers to the memorial and lit candles on the street before the placards reading “We will not forget.”

A minute’s silence was also observed in memory of the journalist.

A series of commemorative events, including panels, concerts, and theater plays, will take place throughout the week.

Mumcu, who is known for his investigations on fundamentalism, corruption and terrorism and his many books and articles, was assassinated in Ankara in 1993.

A bomb planted under his car, which was parked in front of his house, exploded when he started the engine.

Though many claims have been put forward about his death, none were able to be proved, and the journalist’s death remains unsolved to this day.

Beginning to write as a law student at Ankara University in 1961-1965, he received a Yunus Nadi Award for his article “Turkish Socialism,” which was published in daily Cumhuriyet.

After graduating, he worked as an assistant to Tahsin Bekir Balta, a professor at Ankara University’s Faculty of Law, from 1969 to 1972.

Then he began his journalism career, penning dozens of books and hundreds of research articles.

Mumcu’s motto, “A journalist must be a trustworthy person,” continues to be a key tenet for future journalists across the country.