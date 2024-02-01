Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

ISTANBUL
Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

A crowd has gathered in a ceremony to remember journalist Abdi İpekçi, who was killed in an armed attack 45 years ago.

Many people, including colleagues and İpekçi's family, attended the memorial ceremony at Zincirlikuyu Cemetery, with another group leaving flowers at the monument erected at the location where the journalist was shot dead on Feb. 1, 1979.

Delivering a speech at the gathering, İpekçi's daughter, Nükhet İpekçi İzet, called for the elucidation of unsolved murders in the country.

"We gather and speak on anniversaries, hoping that these types of crimes will come to an end and the truth will emerge. Numerous murders have remained unspoken for a long time. However, all these brutal crimes stand before us like a massive mountain, not just behind us," she said.

Mehmet Ali Ağca, who shot Abdi İpekçi near his home in Şişli and later escaped from prison, attempted another assassination in the Vatican and wounded Pope John Paul II in 1981. Many questions regarding Ağca's connections, his escape from prison and the forces behind the murder remained unanswered.

The Turkish Journalists' Association issued a statement on Abdi İpekçi’s 45th death anniversary, stating, "We continue to demand the removal of journalist murder files from dusty shelves and the establishment of a Parliamentary Investigation Commission on these assassinations."

Born in Istanbul in 1929, he finished high school at Galatasaray High School, one of the leading schools in the country, in 1948. He attended Istanbul University’s Law Department. His professional career started as a sports reporter in the daily Yeni Sabah, a daily published between 1938 and 1964. İpekçi joined the daily Milliyet in 1954 and became its editor-in-chief in 1959. Since the beginning of his journalism career, he penned dozens of articles.

commemorated,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

    Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

  2. EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

    EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

  3. Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

    Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

  4. US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

    US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

  5. Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

    Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek
Recommended
US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources
Türkiye, Ukraine set up reconstruction task force

Türkiye, Ukraine set up reconstruction task force
Over 3,700 migrant smugglers arrested in 2023, says minister

Over 3,700 migrant smugglers arrested in 2023, says minister
Aselsan inaugurates branch in Abu Dhabi

Aselsan inaugurates branch in Abu Dhabi
Free-flow tolling on TEM link roads in Istanbul

Free-flow tolling on TEM link roads in Istanbul
Students increasingly shying away from on-campus learning

Students increasingly shying away from on-campus learning
WORLD EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal on Feb. 1 to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
ECONOMY Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

The economic program the government is implementing is working and yielding results, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, noting that the monthly inflation is declining.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿