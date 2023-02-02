Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated

ISTANBUL
Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated

Prominent Journalist Abdi İpekçi, who died in an armed attack, was remembered on his 44th death anniversary with various ceremonies held to commemorate him on Feb. 1.

It has been 44 years since journalist İpekçi, the editor-in-chief and lead columnist of daily Millliyet, was killed an armed attack in front of his house in Istanbul’s Şişli district.

Ceremonies were held in the place where his house is located and his mausoleum in the Zincirlikuyu Cemetery with the participation of his family, friends and many journalists.

Born in Istanbul in 1929, he finished high school at Galatasaray High School, one of the leading schools of the country, in 1948.

He attended Istanbul University’s Law Department.

His professional career started as a sports reporter in the daily Yeni Sabah, a daily published between 1938 and 1964.

İpekçi joined the daily Milliyet in 1954 and became its editor-in-chief in 1959.

Since the beginning of his journalism career, he penned dozens of articles.

On Feb. 1, 1979, İpekçi was murdered in his car on the way back home from his office in front of his house in Şişli’s Nişantaşı neighborhood.

The street where he lived and was killed was renamed the Abdi İpekçi Avenue.

On Feb. 1, 2000, a statue erected by the Şişli Municipality near the place where he was murdered was unveiled in his commemoration.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

    Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

  2. Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

    Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

  3. Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

    Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

  4. Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

    Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

  5. Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll

    Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll
Recommended
Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran
Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye
Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court
Sending tanks not element for solution in Ukraine-Russia war: Erdoğan

Sending tanks not element for solution in Ukraine-Russia war: Erdoğan
1.4 mln preschool students to benefit from free meals

1.4 mln preschool students to benefit from free meals
Fishermen hope to catch plenty of anchovy with cold weather

Fishermen hope to catch plenty of anchovy with cold weather
Restoration of historical neighborhood reaches final stage

Restoration of historical neighborhood reaches final stage
WORLD Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, in what Kiev suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

ECONOMY Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

A U.S. administrative judge has ruled that Amazon broke labor laws by threatening to withhold wage and benefits increases from employees at two New York warehouses if they voted to unionize.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.