Ski enthusiasts flocked to resorts during short holiday

  • January 04 2022 07:00:00

BURSA/ERZURUM
Turkey’s most popular ski tourism hubs, Uludağ Ski Center in northwestern Bursa province and the Palandöken Ski Center in eastern Erzurum province, continue to attract thousands of local and international visitors around the New Year holiday season.

Vacationers, mainly consisting of families with children, enjoyed the first weekend by skiing, tobogganing and snowboarding in resorts, while daytrippers or those who did not bring their equipment with them rented it from hotels.

The snow depth of 47 centimeters was measured at Uludağ Ski Center, located a three-hour drive away from Istanbul, thanks to the light snowfall in the last days of 2020. Despite the fog and cold, the density in hotels and on tracks drew attention.

Providing an opportunity for night skiing via its world-class lighting system and many new facilities, such as ski jumping ramps and shooting ramps for the biathlon, Palandöken Ski Center was another hub that attracted intense interest from winter sports enthusiasts.

Nearby hotels have reached near full capacity during the weekend as the schools across Turkey went on a short New Year break. Holidaymakers caught a chance to witness the mesmerizing natural beauty of Mount Palandöken, enjoying skiing near the snow-covered forests.

The mountain in Erzurum has 40 slopes, the longest of which is 14 kilometers long, which can host up to 20,000 visitors at once. Those who are not familiar with skiing or snowboarding at a professional level are welcome to use the slopes as beginners.

