Six-year-old Chinese girl sets world record with Rubik’s Cube

BEIJING

Young speed cuber Lian Yunzhi broke the women’s 3x3 average world record twice this month in Wuhan and Guangzhou.

A six-year-old Chinese girl has set a new women’s world record for solving a 3x3 Rubik’s Cube in just over four seconds, state media reported.



Young speed cuber Lian Yunzhi broke the women’s 3x3 average world record twice this month at two World Cube Association certified competitions in Wuhan and Guangzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Sept. 21.



She posted averages of 4.52 and 4.27 seconds, after solving the Rubik’s Cube five times.



Lian, who is from Chengdu, is “the first female speed cuber to average under 4.5 seconds,” CCTV added.



A video CCTV posted showed the small girl wearing a red gingham bow on her head as she deftly turned and twisted a Rubik’s Cube.



After solving the puzzle she places the cube on the table, claps her hands and pumps a fist into the air.



Nicknamed “Zhizhi,” Lian was first introduced to the Rubik’s Cube after being enrolled into a class as a child, one of various extracurriculars alongside dance and music lessons, her mother Lin Yangxi, told local media outlets.



Lin “gradually realized” that cubing was an “excellent activity for fostering a child’s comprehensive abilities” and shifted her focus towards it, she told Chengdu’s Red Star News.



Her daughter has now mastered over 1,300 Rubik’s Cube solving algorithms, practicing daily for two to three hours, Lin said.