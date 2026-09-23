Six-year-old Chinese girl sets world record with Rubik’s Cube

Six-year-old Chinese girl sets world record with Rubik’s Cube

BEIJING
Six-year-old Chinese girl sets world record with Rubik’s Cube

Young speed cuber Lian Yunzhi broke the women’s 3x3 average world record twice this month in Wuhan and Guangzhou.

A six-year-old Chinese girl has set a new women’s world record for solving a 3x3 Rubik’s Cube in just over four seconds, state media reported.


Young speed cuber Lian Yunzhi broke the women’s 3x3 average world record twice this month at two World Cube Association certified competitions in Wuhan and Guangzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Sept. 21.


She posted averages of 4.52 and 4.27 seconds, after solving the Rubik’s Cube five times.


Lian, who is from Chengdu, is “the first female speed cuber to average under 4.5 seconds,” CCTV added.


A video CCTV posted showed the small girl wearing a red gingham bow on her head as she deftly turned and twisted a Rubik’s Cube.


After solving the puzzle she places the cube on the table, claps her hands and pumps a fist into the air.


Nicknamed “Zhizhi,” Lian was first introduced to the Rubik’s Cube after being enrolled into a class as a child, one of various extracurriculars alongside dance and music lessons, her mother Lin Yangxi, told local media outlets.


Lin “gradually realized” that cubing was an “excellent activity for fostering a child’s comprehensive abilities” and shifted her focus towards it, she told Chengdu’s Red Star News.


Her daughter has now mastered over 1,300 Rubik’s Cube solving algorithms, practicing daily for two to three hours, Lin said.

China,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

    EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

  2. Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

    Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

  3. Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

    Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

  4. Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

    Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

  5. Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

    Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan
Recommended
Historical Samsun mansion transformed into Book Cafe

Historical Samsun mansion transformed into Book Cafe
Centuries-old Japanese art draws those seeking calm

Centuries-old Japanese art draws those seeking calm
Ella Langley breaks Mariah Carey’s Billboard record

Ella Langley breaks Mariah Carey’s Billboard record
Haydarpaşa restoration first phase targeted for 2027

Haydarpaşa restoration first phase targeted for 2027
Migratory birds find a vital stopover in Istanbul

Migratory birds find a vital stopover in Istanbul
Amateur archaeologist finds Germany’s biggest hoard of Roman coins

Amateur archaeologist finds Germany’s biggest hoard of Roman coins
WORLD Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran rejected suggestions on Sept. 23 that it had dropped its preconditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after three hours of talks with U.S. officials mediated by Qatar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
ECONOMY EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects Türkiye’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2026, down from a 3.5 per cent forecast made in June 2026.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿