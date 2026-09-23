Bardot auction in Paris fetches nearly 1 million euros

Bardot auction in Paris fetches nearly 1 million euros

PARIS
Bardot auction in Paris fetches nearly 1 million euros

A total of 285 objects ranging from straw hats and sunglasses to tableware and furniture from Bardot’s homes have been sold at the auction. (AFP photo)

An auction of French screen legend Brigitte Bardot’s personal items fetched nearly one million euros in Paris on Sept. 21, almost 20 times the estimate, the Millon auction house told AFP.


A total of 285 objects ranging from straw hats, sunglasses and nightgowns to tableware and furniture from La Madrague and La Garrigue, Bardot’s homes in Saint-Tropez in southeastern France and her Paris apartment generated tremendous enthusiasm, an AFP journalist said.


Bardot died in December aged 91. The proceeds will go to Bardot’s animal welfare foundation and to Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, her only child.


Founded by the actor in 1986, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation says it has taken in 13,000 animals through four shelters and 150 partner facilities, supports 350 groups in France and operates in 70 countries.


Some 3,000 French and international bidders had registered for the auction.


“Brigitte Bardot has once again proved to be a remarkable alchemist: she transformed about 50,000 euros ($57,000) in estimates into nearly a million euros including fees,” said auctioneer Alexandre Millon.


Two dog collars, with an ID tag bearing Bardot’s name and the telephone number for La Madrague, estimated at 30 euros for the pair, were sold for 9,400 euros to a Russian buyer.


A self-portrait fetched nearly 40,000 euros, while the typewriter she used to write an autobiography sold for 4,634 euros.


Estimated at between 300 and 500 euros, two of her guitars soared to 8,600 and 11,900 euros, while three stuffed toys representing baby seals sold for nearly 2,200 euros.


“This sale is the logical continuation of the one she herself organized in 1987 with her most precious belongings to create her foundation. Today, her fight continues through this auction,” Ghyslaine Calmels, managing director of the Bardot Foundation, told AFP after the sale.


Two days before the auction, Bernard d’Ormale, Brigitte Bardot’s last husband, slammed it as a “joke.”
The Brigitte Bardot Foundation rejected the criticism, saying the auction was approved by the board in June, including Bardot’s widower, who was then its president.

 

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