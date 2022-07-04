Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

  • July 04 2022 10:49:00

Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

ANKARA
Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

The opposition alliance has argued that a tripartite agreement with Sweden and Finland over their admission to NATO has no concrete value other than being used for internal politics.

“The last example of lack of aim and vision that has been observed in Turkish policy for some time was seen once again at NATO’s Madrid summit. The tripartite agreement, which has no binding force on Türkiye’s rightful demands of concrete guarantees, has no value other than its use as a domestic policy material,” read a joint statement issued by six opposition leaders who held their fifth in-person meeting on July 3.

The leaders of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party came together at a working luncheon hosted by İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener.

They criticized the memorandum of understanding Türkiye signed with Sweden and Finland, which stipulates harsher and concrete anti-terror measures in return to be admitted to the NATO alliance, on the grounds that it is not a binding deal.

“In this frame, we will conduct the foreign policy based on national interests and not on personal interests. We will make Türkiye the strongest and respected country in its region,” the statement read.

It also repeated the commitment of the leaders to build “Türkiye of Tomorrow” when they come to power by running the economy through rational ways.

In response to the calls by the government for declaring the presidential candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the leaders said their efforts to build the future of this country cannot be reduced to the announcement of the candidate. “We, once again, declare that the 13th president of Türkiye will be the candidate of democracy lovers in favor of a strengthened parliamentary system,” it read.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland
MOST POPULAR

  1. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  2. Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

    Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

  3. Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

    Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

  4. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  5. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
Recommended
Leaders of the six opposition parties meet for coalition protocol

Leaders of the six opposition parties meet for coalition protocol
HDP open to joint presidential candidate in case of transparent negotiations: co-chair

HDP open to joint presidential candidate in case of transparent negotiations: co-chair
Erdoğan’s lifting NATO veto not a surprise: CHP

Erdoğan’s lifting NATO veto not a surprise: CHP
Turkish Parliament to go to recess

Turkish Parliament to go to recess
Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader

Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader
İYİ Party leader criticizes trilateral memorandum with Nordic countries

İYİ Party leader criticizes trilateral memorandum with Nordic countries
WORLD Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan lodged a protest with China on Monday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

ECONOMY Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases.

SPORTS Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Merve Tuncel has bagged a gold medal in the 19th Mediterranean Games, making her the first female swimmer to succeed in a Mediterranean Games.