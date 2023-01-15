Six plants with high economic return cloned

ORDU

In the Tissue Culture Laboratory established in the northern province of Ordu, six plants that were difficult to access have been cloned, yielding 40,000 saplings.

Tissue samples are taken from plants with high economic yield, and tissue fragments are sterilized.

Then, nutrient environments containing the nutrient elements that the plant has to take from the soil are prepared. Plant tissue fragments are transferred to these nutrient environments, also called sterile biosafety cabinets.

The plants, which are exact copies of the main plant, are turned into seedlings that can be distributed to producers after completing their development under controlled light and temperature conditions.



The seedlings are ready for planting after they have been exposed to the outdoor environment for a while.

In this way, saplings that are challenging to access and have a high economic return are produced with low cost in a short time, and they meet the producers.

In the laboratory where 40,000 seedlings were obtained by cloning six plants consisting of blueberry, orchid, aronia, lavender, stevia and rose, 500,000 saplings will be produced annually.

Ethem Gözkonan, an official from the project said, “We have also started to produce seedlings of fruit species that bring high income per unit area here.”

“We will both encourage the producers and supply the seedlings they need,” he added.