Six-party government program is the first of its kind, CHP leader says

ANKARA

The six-party Nation Alliance’s government program is the first of its kind throughout the “history of democracy,” in Türkiye, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on Jan. 31.

“‘The Common Policies Consensus’ is a first in the history of democracy. We came together with six leaders to bring democracy to this country by changing the one-man regime that has become a survival issue for the state,” Kılıçdaroğlu said addressing his party members at the parliament.

“If six leaders come together to find solutions to over 2,300 existing problems one by one in the history of the Republic, and if they do it unanimously, Türkiye’s future is bright, no one should worry,” he added.

These decisions in the text were taken unanimously, he said and added, “It is a first in our history. The professors who will write the entire history of democracy will not be able to write without making reference to this book.”

The six-party Nation Alliance unveiled its government program on Jan. 30 covering nine major areas, 75 subtitles with more than 2,000 targets to overhaul the governance system, economic policies, foreign policy, education and social policies for placing Türkiye into the league of high-income countries in the world.

The CHP, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party and the Future Party have been allied to introduce a “strengthened parliamentary system.”

“The fight against corruption, the policies to eliminate unemployment, the foreign policy that will protect Türkiye’s prestige, are here. Here’s how we’re going to run the technology, how we’re going to get the stolen money,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

When the political parties produce rational solutions to problems, they build a peaceful society, the CHP leader said. “Our aim is such a policy understanding. We will bring this understanding of politics to Türkiye. Six leaders are together, together we defend democracy. We will produce rational solutions to existing problems,” he added.