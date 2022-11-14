Six-party alliance condemns terror attack

Six-party alliance condemns terror attack

ANKARA
Six-party alliance condemns terror attack

The leaders of the six political parties comprising the Nation Alliance came together for the eighth time at the headquarters of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) on Nov. 14 and condemned the terrorist attack in Istanbul’s Taksim Square, vowing that they will do whatever that is necessary to maintain peace and comfort in Türkiye.

“We curse terror, terror organizations and those who rely on terror. We will never give up on our determined stance against those who want to design Türkiye through terror attacks. We will never allow terrorists to reach their goals under any condition,” read a joint statement issued by the leaders on Nov. 14.

The fight against terrorism is one of the priorities of the state, and it should be maintained until the end, the leaders said, adding, “We will build the future of our country in a democratic, rule of law state. We will overcome all the difficulties together.”

The eighth meeting of the Nation Alliance came just a day after the terror attack that killed six and injured dozens of people in Istanbul’s Taksim Square located in the Beyoğlu district. All the political parties have condemned the terror act.

DEVA Chairman Ali Babacan hosted Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Meral Akşener from the İYİ (Good) Party, Temel Karamollaoğlu from the Felicity Party, Gültekin Uysal from the Democrat Party and Ahmet Davutoğlu from the Future Party.

The Nation Alliance has not yet announced who will run as the joint presidential candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in next year’s polls. Türkiye will hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2023.

Turkey, opposition parties,

TÜRKIYE Victims of terror attack from 3 families

Victims of terror attack from 3 families
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

    Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

  2. Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

    Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

  3. Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

    Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

  4. Türkiye, Indonesia sign five agreements

    Türkiye, Indonesia sign five agreements

  5. Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million

    Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million
Recommended
Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies

Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies
Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration

Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration
Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers

Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers
Around third of convicts drug offenders: Minister

Around third of convicts drug offenders: Minister
Akşener slams AKP-HDP meet for charter changes

Akşener slams AKP-HDP meet for charter changes
AKP revises constitutional amendment over opposition’s opinions

AKP revises constitutional amendment over opposition’s opinions
WORLD Russia denies Sergei Lavrov hospitalized

Russia denies Sergei Lavrov hospitalized

Russia on Nov. 14 denied "as the highest level of fake" reports that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been hospitalized on his visit to Indonesia for the G20 summit.
ECONOMY G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host’s president said it was not enough.
SPORTS Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.