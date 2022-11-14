Six-party alliance condemns terror attack

ANKARA

The leaders of the six political parties comprising the Nation Alliance came together for the eighth time at the headquarters of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) on Nov. 14 and condemned the terrorist attack in Istanbul’s Taksim Square, vowing that they will do whatever that is necessary to maintain peace and comfort in Türkiye.

“We curse terror, terror organizations and those who rely on terror. We will never give up on our determined stance against those who want to design Türkiye through terror attacks. We will never allow terrorists to reach their goals under any condition,” read a joint statement issued by the leaders on Nov. 14.



The fight against terrorism is one of the priorities of the state, and it should be maintained until the end, the leaders said, adding, “We will build the future of our country in a democratic, rule of law state. We will overcome all the difficulties together.”

The eighth meeting of the Nation Alliance came just a day after the terror attack that killed six and injured dozens of people in Istanbul’s Taksim Square located in the Beyoğlu district. All the political parties have condemned the terror act.

DEVA Chairman Ali Babacan hosted Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Meral Akşener from the İYİ (Good) Party, Temel Karamollaoğlu from the Felicity Party, Gültekin Uysal from the Democrat Party and Ahmet Davutoğlu from the Future Party.

The Nation Alliance has not yet announced who will run as the joint presidential candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in next year’s polls. Türkiye will hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2023.