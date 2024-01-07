Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories
Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

An early morning strike by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed six Palestinians, while an Israeli police officer died when a roadside bomb hit her vehicle Sunday, sources on both sides said.

Violence in the West Bank since the start of Israel's war with Gaza-based Hamas militants has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades. Israeli forces carry out regular raids in the occupied territory, especially in the militant stronghold of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp.

"An Israeli occupation bombardment on a group of citizens killed six people in Jenin," said the Palestinian Authority-run Ministry of Health, which is based in Ramallah.

An Israeli police officer was killed in an operation in Jenin refugee camp, the force said in a statement. It added that three other officers had been wounded.

"She [officer] was in an operational vehicle that was hit by an explosive device," the force said.

It was not immediately clear whether the six Palestinians and the Israeli officer were killed during the same operation.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported early Sunday that a major deployment of Israeli forces was under way in Jenin.

It said the six Palestinians, including four brothers, were killed in an "Israeli drone strike" in Jenin.

Israeli army raids on the Jenin area often trigger gun battles between troops and Palestinian militants.

The army says it is targeting "terrorists" in its raids, but the Palestinian health ministry says many civilians are among the dead.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since a war with Arab states in 1967.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 at least 327 people in the West Bank have been killed by either soldiers or Israeli settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Hamas onslaught on Israel resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel is carrying out a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that have killed at least 22,722 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Murat Kurum AKPs Istanbul mayoral candidate

Murat Kurum AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Murat Kurum AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate

    Murat Kurum AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate

  2. Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy

    Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy

  3. MHP leader denies 'regime problem' after Islamic flag brawl

    MHP leader denies 'regime problem' after Islamic flag brawl

  4. Turkish airstrikes hit 15 PKK targets in northern Iraq

    Turkish airstrikes hit 15 PKK targets in northern Iraq

  5. Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

    Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank
Recommended
Japan FM visits Ukraine to show support

Japan FM visits Ukraine to show support
Voters cast ballots in Bangladesh election marred by violence, opposition boycott

Voters cast ballots in Bangladesh election marred by violence, opposition boycott
US regulator orders inspections on Boeing MAX 9 planes after emergency

US regulator orders inspections on Boeing MAX 9 planes after emergency
Hezbollah, Israel trade cross-border fire as Blinken holds talks on Mideast

Hezbollah, Israel trade cross-border fire as Blinken holds talks on Mideast
German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash
US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban

US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban
WORLD Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

An early morning strike by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed six Palestinians, while an Israeli police officer died when a roadside bomb hit her vehicle Sunday, sources on both sides said.
ECONOMY Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Türkiye’s auto market expanded more than 57 percent last year from 2022, with passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales hitting an all-time high of 1.23 million.
SPORTS Lula declares national mourning for Brazil football great Zagallo

Lula declares national mourning for Brazil football great Zagallo

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of national mourning Saturday for four-time World Cup-winning football legend Mario Zagallo, a day after his death at age 92.