Six CHP-run municipalities face seizure: Reports

ANKARA

The Labor and Social Security Ministry has imposed a seizure on six municipalities governed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) due to unpaid premium debts to the Social Security Institution (SGK), several media reports said on Dec. 16.

The action on municipalities in Adana, Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Mersin and Istanbul's Şişli district blocked deposit accounts and those of municipal subsidiaries, local media reported.

Ankara Municipality leads the list with the highest premium debt to SGK, totaling 5.7 billion Turkish Liras, followed by İzmir with 5.3 billion liras and Istanbul with 3.3 billion liras. Adana ranks fourth with 3 billion liras, Şişli fifth with 1.8 billion liras and Mersin sixth with 1 billion liras.

Istanbul Municipality, however, denied claims that a specific account was seized.

In his speech during a parliamentary discussion in November, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said the total debt of municipalities to SGK has risen to 160 billion liras.

"This increase has become an unsustainable burden," he said.