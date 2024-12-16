Six CHP-run municipalities face seizure: Reports

Six CHP-run municipalities face seizure: Reports

ANKARA
Six CHP-run municipalities face seizure: Reports

The Labor and Social Security Ministry has imposed a seizure on six municipalities governed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) due to unpaid premium debts to the Social Security Institution (SGK), several media reports said on Dec. 16.

The action on municipalities in Adana, Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Mersin and Istanbul's Şişli district blocked deposit accounts and those of municipal subsidiaries, local media reported.

Ankara Municipality leads the list with the highest premium debt to SGK, totaling 5.7 billion Turkish Liras, followed by İzmir with 5.3 billion liras and Istanbul with 3.3 billion liras. Adana ranks fourth with 3 billion liras, Şişli fifth with 1.8 billion liras and Mersin sixth with 1 billion liras.

Istanbul Municipality, however, denied claims that a specific account was seized.

In his speech during a parliamentary discussion in November, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said the total debt of municipalities to SGK has risen to 160 billion liras.

"This increase has become an unsustainable burden," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November
LATEST NEWS

  1. UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

    UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

  2. Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

    Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

  3. STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

    STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

  4. Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

    Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

  5. Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November

    Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November
Recommended
VP Yılmaz slams Israels actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria

VP Yılmaz slams Israel's actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria
Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid fragile Syria situation

Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid 'fragile' Syria situation
Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul
Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU
Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syrias future, return of refugees

Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syria's future, return of refugees
WORLD Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels to discuss "next steps" on Russia's war as Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.
ECONOMY UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leading market for the Turkish jewelry sector, with exports to the country reaching an impressive $2.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2024.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿