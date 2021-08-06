Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

MUĞLA

A total of six suspects have been arrested on allegations they started fires in two districts of the southwestern province of Muğla.



Four people, setting fire in the Milas district on Aug. 2 with Molotov cocktails, tried to run away. Gendarmerie forces caught the suspect at the entrance to the Aegean province of İzmir. Narrowly escaping an attack by locals, three of the four suspects were arrested by court.



In another incident on Aug. 3, three people were arrested after their interrogation on charges they started the wildfire in the Mumcular neighborhood of the Bodrum district.



“The fires started after the three threw burning cigarettes from a car,” the security forces said.